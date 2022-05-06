Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $500.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.58) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Allegiant Travel stock traded down $3.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.69. 599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,391. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.47. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $132.03 and a fifty-two week high of $235.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $270.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.90.

In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.87, for a total value of $81,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Gary Ellmer sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $116,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,096 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,583 over the last three months. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 1,153.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 5.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 18.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

