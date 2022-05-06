Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $500.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.33 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.58) EPS.

Shares of ALGT stock traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.59. 1,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,391. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $132.03 and a fifty-two week high of $235.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.20 and its 200-day moving average is $172.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.47.

In other news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 11,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total transaction of $1,882,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,096 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,583. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 1,153.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 18.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALGT shares. Bank of America cut Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.90.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

