Allied Minds (LON:ALM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.00

Allied Minds plc (LON:ALM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 17 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 17 ($0.21), with a volume of 40848 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17 ($0.21).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 19.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £41.34 million and a PE ratio of -1.39.

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

