Allied Minds (LON:ALM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.00

Allied Minds plc (LON:ALM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 17 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 17 ($0.21), with a volume of 40848 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17 ($0.21).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 19.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £41.34 million and a PE ratio of -1.39.
About Allied Minds (LON:ALM)
Featured Articles
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Uber Fails To Impress
Receive News & Ratings for Allied Minds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Minds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.