Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMOT traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.62. The company had a trading volume of 43,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,616. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $380.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.53. Allied Motion Technologies has a one year low of $23.15 and a one year high of $44.70.

Get Allied Motion Technologies alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 92,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allied Motion Technologies (Get Rating)

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active, and passive filters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.