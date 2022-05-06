Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Position Reduced by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,495,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,372,000 after buying an additional 17,481 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,558 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,583,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,560,000 after buying an additional 159,872 shares during the last quarter.

Allison Transmission stock opened at $38.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.50. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $46.40.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 65.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.43.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

