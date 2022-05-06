Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:ALSN)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Allison Transmission has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Allison Transmission has a dividend payout ratio of 13.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Allison Transmission to earn $6.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.9%.

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $38.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.95. Allison Transmission has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.50.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 65.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALSN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,090 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 7,324 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALSN shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.43.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

