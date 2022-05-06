Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Receives $59.92 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.92.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALLY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $123,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Ally Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 4.5% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial lifted its position in Ally Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 10,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 3.8% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Ally Financial by 4.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $43.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.27 and its 200 day moving average is $46.96. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $39.62 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

About Ally Financial (Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.