Alpha Services and (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF – Get Rating) was down 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.12. Approximately 1,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28.

Get Alpha Services and alerts:

About Alpha Services and (OTCMKTS:ALBKF)

Alpha Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and companies in Greece and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, South Eastern Europe, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Services and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Services and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.