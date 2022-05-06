Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the forty ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirty-one have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,314.08.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,230 shares of company stock valued at $21,567,069 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,599,789,000 after buying an additional 157,280 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,381,257,000 after buying an additional 116,084 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $14,477,662,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,317,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,869,912,000 after buying an additional 101,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,825,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,186,916,000 after buying an additional 20,120 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,330.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,614.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,755.24. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $2,193.62 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet shares are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet will post 112.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

