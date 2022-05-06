AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 24,654 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 260.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,654 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $4,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Garmin by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,696,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $775,734,000 after acquiring an additional 918,937 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Garmin by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,185,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $494,133,000 after buying an additional 166,245 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Garmin by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,809,860 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $246,449,000 after buying an additional 62,594 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Garmin by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,643,833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $255,550,000 after buying an additional 142,850 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Garmin by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,088,759 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $169,258,000 after buying an additional 16,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.40.

Shares of GRMN traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.09. 5,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,723. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.01. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $106.66 and a fifty-two week high of $178.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.48 and its 200 day moving average is $127.03.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 21.12%. Garmin’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

