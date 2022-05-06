AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 65,835 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 170.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,835 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $3,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 21,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 35,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 56,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

KDP stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.87. 113,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,456,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $52.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.92. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $39.35.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.64%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever sold 8,275 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $312,381.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,923,921.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 6,355 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.72 per share, with a total value of $239,710.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

