AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 27,085 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,085 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $5,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 8,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 65,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 54,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $256,055.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,453,703.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Creed bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.03 per share, with a total value of $484,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,330. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAL traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.86. 374,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,139,613. The firm has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.33 and a beta of 1.05. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $48.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.04. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.55) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.41.

About Delta Air Lines (Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

