AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 8,534 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 119.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,534 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,158,000 after buying an additional 333,952 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Zoetis by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS traded down $2.71 on Friday, hitting $168.74. The company had a trading volume of 13,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,702. The company has a market capitalization of $79.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.22 and a 12-month high of $249.27.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

In other news, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,149,889.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,622 shares of company stock valued at $9,995,351. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZTS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.78.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

