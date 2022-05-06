AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $4,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $54,389.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,714. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DPZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $433.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $642.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $487.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $440.04.

Shares of NYSE DPZ traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $340.60. 2,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,040. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $335.63 and a 52 week high of $567.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $391.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $456.55.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 33.72%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

