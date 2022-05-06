AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $4.31 Million Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,667 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 194,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $226,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $264,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,250 shares of company stock worth $1,456,778. Insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

DBX stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,494. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.89. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $562.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.09 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 235.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DBX. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

