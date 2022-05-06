AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 190.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,043 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 19,045 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in American Express in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in American Express by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 280 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP traded down $4.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,288,419. American Express has a 1 year low of $149.89 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $125.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.64.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.32. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.84%.

In other news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,873 shares of company stock worth $36,472,992. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.47.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

