AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 85.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,917 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,872 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $5,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TWTR. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 177,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,691,000 after acquiring an additional 22,180 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 10,165 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,013 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,598,994 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $69,121,000 after acquiring an additional 84,196 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $235,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 522,129 shares in the company, valued at $24,613,161.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $573,800. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TWTR traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.78. 331,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,226,568. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 6.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.97 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.35.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.87. Twitter had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Twitter declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the social networking company to reacquire up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TWTR has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $54.20 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.00 price target on Twitter in a report on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Twitter from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.83.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

