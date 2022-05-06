AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 33,199 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,199 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $4,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 6,918 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,751,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,574,000 after buying an additional 36,748 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on JEF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Thomas W. Jones bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.48 per share, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $200,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,138 shares in the company, valued at $3,243,437.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE JEF traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,200. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.78. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $44.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.35.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.94%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile (Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.