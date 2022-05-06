AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 34,507 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 158.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,249 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,507 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $5,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NetApp by 226.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 293.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 120,958 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,126,000 after purchasing an additional 90,190 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,986 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth $606,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NetApp stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $73.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,036. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.04 and a 52-week high of $96.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NTAP shares. Barclays upgraded NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.26.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $384,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,217,998. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

