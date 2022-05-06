AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,895 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,895 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,522,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,669,058,000 after purchasing an additional 162,299 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,467 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 25.1% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.3% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 40,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $314.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.43.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded down $6.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $292.21. 70,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,983,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $313.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.42. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $293.59 and a one year high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

