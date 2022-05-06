AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,736 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,011 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $4,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 843.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,593 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 440.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RNG shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on RingCentral from $300.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on RingCentral from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on RingCentral from $460.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on RingCentral from $410.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on RingCentral from $295.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.57.

RNG stock traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.44. The company had a trading volume of 12,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,068. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 0.93. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $79.57 and a one year high of $315.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.67.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.83 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 126.80% and a negative net margin of 23.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

