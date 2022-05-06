Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) PT Raised to $20.00

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 85.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ATEC. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ ATEC opened at $10.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.57. Alphatec has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $16.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.38.

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $73.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.70 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 59.34% and a negative return on equity of 112.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphatec will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphatec news, SVP Scott Lish sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $55,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,490 shares of company stock worth $122,949. Insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Alphatec by 30.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 30,804 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 69.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 542,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after buying an additional 222,958 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the third quarter valued at $348,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 113.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 684,204 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after buying an additional 363,807 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 2.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

