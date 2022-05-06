ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $28.95. ALPS Active REIT ETF shares last traded at $28.75, with a volume of 3,366 shares traded.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ALPS Active REIT ETF stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Parallel Advisors LLC owned about 0.51% of ALPS Active REIT ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

