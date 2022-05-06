Alps Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 788,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

OPK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on OPKO Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OPKO Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

NASDAQ OPK opened at $2.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.70. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $401.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.26 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 750,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $2,317,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 1,085,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,351,900 over the last three months. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OPKO Health Profile (Get Rating)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.