Alps Advisors Inc. Has $3.54 Million Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5,208.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 355.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $41.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.25. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $56.26.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 6.89%.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $302,800 in the last quarter.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.