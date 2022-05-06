Alps Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Qorvo by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,404,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,641,000 after purchasing an additional 61,742 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,716,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,161,000 after acquiring an additional 20,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. KGI Securities lowered shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.54.

Qorvo stock opened at $108.84 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $106.91 and a one year high of $201.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.22. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.34.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

