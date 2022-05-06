Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 76,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,000. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of Galapagos at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,006,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,909,000. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 2,004.9% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 701,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,902,000 after acquiring an additional 668,098 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 2,342.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 244,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after acquiring an additional 234,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 210,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,082,000 after acquiring an additional 64,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos stock opened at $59.73 on Friday. Galapagos NV has a twelve month low of $46.41 and a twelve month high of $81.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.47.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLPG. Citigroup raised Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Galapagos from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Galapagos in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.96.

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

