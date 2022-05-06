Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,025 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ares Management by 2,612.8% during the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,676,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $136,285,000 after buying an additional 1,615,131 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Ares Management by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,801,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,240,444,000 after buying an additional 1,548,154 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,878,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $433,993,000 after buying an additional 711,626 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,057,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,918,000 after buying an additional 530,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $137,929,000 after buying an additional 493,460 shares in the last quarter. 47.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 13,334 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $1,071,520.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 26,879 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $2,286,327.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,261,201.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,893 shares of company stock valued at $8,100,298. Corporate insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ARES shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.56.

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $69.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.06. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $50.46 and a 12-month high of $90.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.86.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.10 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 9.28%. Ares Management’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 119.61%.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

