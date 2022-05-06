Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 9,057 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,057 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the third quarter valued at $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

ALGM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

In related news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $217,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 26.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $25.76 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.05 and a 1-year high of $38.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.46 and a 200 day moving average of $29.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 48.60 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

