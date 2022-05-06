Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Invests $1 Million in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IXG. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $120,079,000. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at $20,317,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at $9,708,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 81.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 243,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,078,000 after purchasing an additional 108,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,163,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,284,000 after purchasing an additional 67,922 shares during the last quarter.

IXG stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.98. 51,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,892. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $71.10 and a 52 week high of $86.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.07.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

