Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 98,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 57,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 726,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,280,000 after buying an additional 54,363 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 404,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,511,000 after buying an additional 7,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 356,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,407,000 after buying an additional 14,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $35.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,189,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,934,295. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $32.70 and a 52-week high of $39.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

