Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -($0.61-0.58) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.29). The company issued revenue guidance of $159-162 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $156.52 million.Alteryx also updated its FY22 guidance to -($0.56-0.46) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AYX traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.59. The stock had a trading volume of 20,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,082. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.13 and its 200 day moving average is $64.22. Alteryx has a 12 month low of $49.67 and a 12 month high of $90.57.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.19. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 41.37% and a negative net margin of 42.51%. The business had revenue of $157.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. Alteryx’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alteryx will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Alteryx from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alteryx from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Alteryx from $159.00 to $127.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alteryx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Alteryx from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.86.

In other news, Director Jeff Horing acquired 320,601 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.69 per share, for a total transaction of $17,533,668.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 9,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $514,739.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 44,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 19,808 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alteryx by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 287,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,422,000 after purchasing an additional 16,617 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 39,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 14,801 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 139,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after buying an additional 10,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Alteryx by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 8,262 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

