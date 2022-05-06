Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ambev had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 17.43%.

Ambev stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.62. 30,263,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,240,479. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average is $2.88. Ambev has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Ambev in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 79,091 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ambev by 92.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,274,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,498 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Ambev by 37.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ambev by 6.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,005,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,815,000 after acquiring an additional 288,318 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Ambev by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,042,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 139,051 shares during the last quarter. 8.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

