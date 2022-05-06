Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ambev had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 17.43%.
Ambev stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.62. 30,263,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,240,479. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average is $2.88. Ambev has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Ambev in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.46.
About Ambev (Get Rating)
Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.
