Ambire AdEx Price Hits $0.31 on Major Exchanges (ADX)

Ambire AdEx (ADX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. One Ambire AdEx token can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000874 BTC on exchanges. Ambire AdEx has a total market capitalization of $44.77 million and $4.59 million worth of Ambire AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ambire AdEx has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ambire AdEx alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,348.47 or 1.00033396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00029786 BTC.

Ambire AdEx Profile

ADX is a token. It was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Ambire AdEx’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,557,524 tokens. The Reddit community for Ambire AdEx is /r/AdEx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ambire AdEx is www.ambire.com . Ambire AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AmbireAdEx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end-user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time.”

Ambire AdEx Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambire AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambire AdEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ambire AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ambire AdEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ambire AdEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.