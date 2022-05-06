Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Receives $191.06 Average Target Price from Analysts

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $191.06.

Several research firms have commented on AMED. Zacks Investment Research raised Amedisys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Amedisys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $210.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amedisys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $119.19 on Tuesday. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $116.67 and a twelve month high of $276.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.51.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. Amedisys had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 8.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total transaction of $443,275.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,536.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

