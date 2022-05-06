Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Robert W. Baird

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ameresco from $88.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Ameresco from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut Ameresco from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut Ameresco from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $59.88 on Tuesday. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $101.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.22.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 5.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Louis P. Maltezos sold 2,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $247,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $235,481.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,984 shares of company stock worth $2,298,166 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 41.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 356.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

