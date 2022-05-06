American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Releases Earnings Results

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

AXL traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,121,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,169. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. The firm has a market cap of $795.62 million, a PE ratio of 231.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.60. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $13.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,850,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $166,540,000 after purchasing an additional 428,465 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,476,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,766,000 after acquiring an additional 199,202 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,109 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,560,000 after acquiring an additional 126,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,203,558 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after acquiring an additional 23,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after acquiring an additional 327,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AXL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.58.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

