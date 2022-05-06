American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.84 EPS

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 30.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. American Financial Group updated its FY22 guidance to $10.50-11.50 EPS.

American Financial Group stock opened at $148.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.66. American Financial Group has a one year low of $117.57 and a one year high of $152.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.26%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,281,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $862,642,000 after buying an additional 111,029 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in American Financial Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 340,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,717,000 after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,542,000 after purchasing an additional 54,826 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 38.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,068,000 after purchasing an additional 40,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

