American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.84 EPS

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 30.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. American Financial Group updated its FY22 guidance to $10.50-11.50 EPS.
American Financial Group stock opened at $148.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.66. American Financial Group has a one year low of $117.57 and a one year high of $152.29.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.26%.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.
