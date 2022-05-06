American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARL opened at $21.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $346.74 million, a P/E ratio of 102.24 and a beta of 0.44. American Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $23.02.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Realty Investors stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of American Realty Investors at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

