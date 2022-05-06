American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. American Vanguard had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 5.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

AVD stock traded down $2.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.74. 248,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.25 million, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. American Vanguard has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $24.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. This is a positive change from American Vanguard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in American Vanguard by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 13,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

AVD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Vanguard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About American Vanguard (Get Rating)

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

