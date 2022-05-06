American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. American Vanguard had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 5.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.
AVD stock traded down $2.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.74. 248,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.25 million, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. American Vanguard has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $24.25.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. This is a positive change from American Vanguard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.90%.
AVD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Vanguard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
About American Vanguard (Get Rating)
American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Vanguard (AVD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.