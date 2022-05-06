AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. The business had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $2.53 on Friday, hitting $157.72. The stock had a trading volume of 11,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.13 and a 200 day moving average of $137.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.95. AmerisourceBergen has a twelve month low of $111.34 and a twelve month high of $167.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $153.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.57.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.11, for a total transaction of $1,861,022.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,261,405.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 6,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $1,022,727.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,747 shares of company stock valued at $14,692,168 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at $2,997,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

