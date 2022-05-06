AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. The company had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE ABC traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,886. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.85. AmerisourceBergen has a 12-month low of $111.34 and a 12-month high of $167.19.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.44%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.11, for a total transaction of $1,861,022.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,261,405.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 43,704 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.71, for a total value of $6,717,741.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,747 shares of company stock valued at $14,692,168. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABC. Argus lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.57.

About AmerisourceBergen (Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.