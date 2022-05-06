AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share.

ABC stock opened at $155.19 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen has a one year low of $111.34 and a one year high of $167.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.45.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.44%.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.11, for a total transaction of $1,861,022.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,261,405.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $3,426,420.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 97,747 shares of company stock worth $14,692,168 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 665,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,475,000 after acquiring an additional 198,641 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 272,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,248,000 after acquiring an additional 8,351 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after acquiring an additional 18,265 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at $2,997,000. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 505.5% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 21,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 18,078 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABC. Argus upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.57.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile (Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.