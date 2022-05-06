AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Price Target Raised to $162.00 at Mizuho

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ABC. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Argus upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $164.57.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $156.95 on Thursday. AmerisourceBergen has a 1 year low of $111.34 and a 1 year high of $167.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.45.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.30. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. The firm had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.44%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $3,426,420.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 6,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total transaction of $1,022,727.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,747 shares of company stock valued at $14,692,168 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 428,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

