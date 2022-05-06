AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.34-5.44 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.43. The company issued revenue guidance of up high-single digits, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.11 billion.AMETEK also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.27-1.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AME traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.39. The company had a trading volume of 15,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,880. The company has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.34. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $121.33 and a 1-year high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AMETEK will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.64%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AME. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.44.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $81,813.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $688,189.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in AMETEK by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,468,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in AMETEK by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 335,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,376,000 after buying an additional 76,243 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 957,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,805,000 after acquiring an additional 95,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 409,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

