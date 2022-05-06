Amphenol Co. (APH) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 17th

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the electronics maker on Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th.

Amphenol has increased its dividend by an average of 13.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Amphenol has a dividend payout ratio of 26.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Amphenol to earn $3.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

APH opened at $71.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.37. Amphenol has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $88.45.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APH. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,470,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $303,542,000 after buying an additional 447,649 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,520,064 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $220,405,000 after buying an additional 66,146 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter worth $5,654,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Amphenol by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,048,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $91,731,000 after purchasing an additional 15,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Amphenol by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,156,000 after purchasing an additional 12,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

