Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO) Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Get Rating) were up 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.86 and last traded at $36.86. Approximately 312,607 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 371,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.10.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.09.

See Also

