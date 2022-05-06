Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.60 EPS

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.60), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $53.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.84 million. The firm’s revenue was up 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Amplitude updated its Q2 guidance to -($0.12-0.11) EPS and its FY22 guidance to -($0.41-0.39) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.82. 1,227,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,315. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.35. Amplitude has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $87.98.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMPL shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amplitude from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Amplitude from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amplitude currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

In other Amplitude news, Director Patrick W. Grady bought 186,217 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.51 per share, with a total value of $3,819,310.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CRO Matthew Heinz sold 7,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $341,827.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,563,748 shares of company stock valued at $49,947,941. 63.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter valued at $173,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at $771,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

