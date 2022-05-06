Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amryt Pharma had a positive return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMYT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.39. The company had a trading volume of 46,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,916. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $536.65 million, a P/E ratio of -93.21 and a beta of 0.11. Amryt Pharma has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $13.45.

AMYT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amryt Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Amryt Pharma from $40.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Amryt Pharma from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Amryt Pharma by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amryt Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Amryt Pharma by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 13,157 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Amryt Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amryt Pharma by 200.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 20,139 shares during the period. 56.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing various treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare and orphan diseases. The company provides metreleptin, an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; oral octreotide, a long-term maintenance therapy in acromegaly patients; and lomitapide, an adjunct to a low-fat diet and other lipid-lowering medicinal products for adults with the rare cholesterol disorder.

