Analysts Anticipate ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Posted by on May 6th, 2022

Wall Street analysts forecast that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLNGet Rating) will report ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASLN traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.57. 1,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,469. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a current ratio of 9.63. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $3.87.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 239,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 8,049 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the third quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 236,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 46,639 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 188,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 60,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.65% of the company’s stock.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

